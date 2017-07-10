16 dead after military plane crash in Mississippi

CNN Published:
In this photo provided by Jimmy Taylor, smoke and flames come from the wreckage of a military transport airplane crashed in a field near Itta Bena, Miss., on the western edge of Leflore County, Monday, July 10, 2017, killing several. (Jimmy Taylor via AP)

LEFLORE Co., MS (CNN) – Sixteen people are dead in the crash of a Marine Corps airplane in Leflore County, Mississippi, according to Fred Randle, county emergency management director.

Randle said all 16 victims were on the plane and there were no survivors from the aircraft.
The Marine Corps announced the incident on its Twitter account but did not provide details.
The aircraft was a KC-130, one of the most extensively used planes in the military.
 The planes can be modified for various uses including carrying cargo, transporting troops or carrying out inflight refueling.
We will update this article when more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s