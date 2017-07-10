3 arrested on drug charges in Union Co.

Union Co., SC (WSPA)- 3 people have been arrested in Jonesville on drug related charges, according to Union Co. deputies.

Jamie Lyn LeMaster, 45 of Jonesville is charged with one count of the Distribution of Ecstasy.

Jackequiline Danielle Burns, 41 of Jonesville is charged with one count of the Distribution of Ecstasy.

Jabrail Adrian Dewayne Wofford, 27 of Jonesville is charged with Trafficking Ecstasy, Trafficking SCH II Narcotic, Trafficking SCH IV Narcotic, Possession of SCH III Narcotic, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Narcotics officers found:

1055 doses of Ecstasy

961 Hydrocodone pills

58 Colonopin pills

They also found other types of pills, a small quantity of Marijuana and $2020 in cash and a .45 pistol in Wofford’s possession, according to the report.

The report says Wofford said all the drugs were his.