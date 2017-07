GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Authorities are investigating a fire at a vacant house in Greenville.

Parker Fire District Chief Steve Alverson said the call came in at 11:31 p.m. Sunday for a fire at 12 Tulip St.

Alverson said there were signs that vagrants had lived in the abandoned house, but was uncertain how recently someone had been in the house.

No one was injured.