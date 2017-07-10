Back to school health fair in Gaffney & Spartanburg

ReGenesis Health Care is hosting their 12th Annual Back to School Health Fair in Gaffney and Spartanburg.
Gaffney
Date: Saturday July 29, 2017
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Location: Limestone College
1115 College Drive
Gaffney, SC
Spartanburg
Date: Saturday August 12, 2017
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Location: Spartanburg Community College, Downtown
220 East Kennedy Street
Spartanburg, SC
The events include health screenings for:
Vision
Dental
Asthma
Height
Weight
BMI
Blood Sugar
Blood Pressure
Scoliosis
If a child completes 4 screenings, they will get a free backpack filled with school supplies.
They are also providing a free haircut to students.
Each area fire department will also share safety tips and education.
ReGenesis Health Care says they are a Federally Qualified Healthcare Center since 2003/
You can learn more at their website.