Back to school health fair in Gaffney & Spartanburg

By Published:
health doctor stethoscope charter medical bills generic
FILE

ReGenesis Health Care is hosting their 12th Annual Back to School Health Fair in Gaffney and Spartanburg.

Gaffney
Date: Saturday July 29, 2017
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Location: Limestone College
1115 College Drive
Gaffney, SC

Spartanburg
Date: Saturday August 12, 2017
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Location: Spartanburg Community College, Downtown
220 East Kennedy Street
Spartanburg, SC

The events include health screenings for:

Vision
Dental
Asthma
Height
Weight
BMI
Blood Sugar
Blood Pressure
Scoliosis

If a child completes 4 screenings, they will get a free backpack filled with school supplies.

They are also providing a free haircut to students.

Each area fire department will also share safety tips and education.

ReGenesis Health Care says they are a Federally Qualified Healthcare Center since 2003/

You can learn more at their website.

