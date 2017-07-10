Back to school health fair in Gaffney & Spartanburg

ReGenesis Health Care is hosting their 12th Annual Back to School Health Fair in Gaffney and Spartanburg.

Gaffney

Date: Saturday July 29, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Limestone College

1115 College Drive

Gaffney, SC

Spartanburg

Date: Saturday August 12, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Spartanburg Community College, Downtown

220 East Kennedy Street

Spartanburg, SC

The events include health screenings for:

Vision

Dental

Asthma

Height

Weight

BMI

Blood Sugar

Blood Pressure

Scoliosis

If a child completes 4 screenings, they will get a free backpack filled with school supplies.

They are also providing a free haircut to students.

Each area fire department will also share safety tips and education.

ReGenesis Health Care says they are a Federally Qualified Healthcare Center since 2003/

You can learn more at their website.