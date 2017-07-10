Black bear sightings on the rise in the Upstate

By Published:
Home video captures bear walking in neighborhood in Travelers Rest.

The thought of a bear walking through your neighborhood is terrifying, but it’s not an uncommon occurrence for people living in Travelers Rest.

DNR reports this year black bear sightings are on the rise, due to a thriving population of bears in Oconee, Pickens and Greenville Counties. Most times the bears are on the search for food, and last weekend one decided to walk through a populated neighborhood.

“You could definitely tell it was a bear about 250 or 300 pounds had a pretty good snout on it and all black shiny coat,” Ben Sambrano said.

Several other residents caught video of a bear searching for seeds out of a bird feeder, but it did not approach the people. Advice from DNR officials is to leave the bear be, but report the sighting online so they can better track the black bear population in the Upstate.

