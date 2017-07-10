Chimney Rock closed for construction 7/11

By Published:
Chimney Rock
Chimney Rock. Cropped - Credit: Jmturner wikicommons public doman https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Chimney_Rock_State_Park-20080811.jpeg

(CHIMNEY ROCK NEWS RELEASE) – On Tuesday, July 11, Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park will be closed as a helicopter will fly in materials needed for construction work.

This fly-in will allow state contractors to place girders and beams for the Park’s new deck in the Gneiss Cave area. The new deck will provide more room for picnickers in the Park and for educational programs.

The Park will be closed during fly-ins for the safety of guests, employees and state contractors.

If work goes as scheduled, the Park will resume normal hours on Wednesday, July 12.

Another fly-in is scheduled for Monday, July 17, weather permitting.

Weather conditions can change and will alter the day and times for fly-ins. For the latest updates on both projects and Park closings, visit ChimneyRockPark.com or facebook.com/chimneyrockparknc.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s