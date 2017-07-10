Dog recovers after rescued with cords embedded in its neck

Related Coverage Dog found suffering with cords embedded in its neck

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – We have an update to a case of animal abuse we’ve previously reported.

A dog now named Xena was found in Abbeville County suffering from cords embedded in her neck.

More than a year later, Xena is doing much better after many procedures.

Jennifer Hill shared Facebook photos saying Xena is “playful,” “fun spirited,” and “bares no resentment” for her past life.

For information on how to adopt her, contact Upstate Animal Rescue by emailing uarsc@yahoo.com.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW