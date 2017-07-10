EPA grants Pickens money to clean up Doodle Trail

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A popular upstate trail is getting a makeover. The Environmental Protection Agency gave the city of Pickens their Brownfield Grant to help improve the area around the doodle trail.

City leaders held a meeting Monday evening to discuss how they were going to use the money.

“Crews will be going in and taking out any material that contains asbestos,” said Tice Welborn, an environmental consultant for the city.

The city applied for the grant two years ago after finding asbestos in the rail depot.

The EPA gave the city of Pickens around $152,000 to clean up the area, and the city matched some funds. It’s part of the larger Doodle Park Project costing $1.2 million.

City leaders say the EPS is heavily focusing on the project.

“They saw what has already been done with the trail itself already being constructed,” Welborn said. “They don’t like to award projects if they’re not going to be finished or if there’s not going to be some benefit to the community.”

The city has plans for a new green space with a playground, workout stations, and a farmer’s market.

The new design is getting people excited.

“Just having a place to go is awesome,” said Trey Cox who uses the Doodle Trail. “I think it’ll bring more business to the area for sure, give people something to do in Pickens.”

The city will host a groundbreaking for Doodle Park Friday at 10 a.m.