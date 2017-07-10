First case of West Nile Virus reported in SC

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — State health officials say West Nile Virus has been found in a person in South Carolina for the first time this year.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said it found a few groups of mosquitoes on Hilton Head tested with the virus last month.

The agency now says it’s been detected in a person on the resort island. The person’s name was not released.

State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said those who develop a fever or other symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito should be checked by a doctor. Bell said most people infected with the virus have no symptoms.

She said the risk of serious illness such as encephalitis occurs in less than 1 person of people infected. Encephalitis is an inflation of the brain.