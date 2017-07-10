Hwy 150 blocked after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A section of Highway 150 is blocked in both directions after a crash.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Highway 150 near the intersection of Glenn Springs Road.

7News is told two people were in the car when it crashed and flipped. One person was trapped in the overturned car until firefighters arrived and extricated them. That person has been taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story.



