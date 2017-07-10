Man hit with car in front of daughter in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of hitting another man with a car in front of daughter, according to a report.

Deputies says they responded to the 100 block of Rhodes Rd. on a disturbance call. On the way there, they heard a person may have been hit by a vehicle and a possible weapon is involved.

When they got there, the victim said a man named Blake came to his home to retrieve some items.

The report says the victim didn’t know Blake’s last name or where he lived.

When Blake started to load items, he claimed some were missing, according to the victim.

The victim said he told Blake to strap his items on the trailer and leave.

The victim started to walk back to his home from the back yard when he heard Blake’s vehicle coming down the driveway.

He said Blake hit him and the gate with the car.

The car knocked him down, but stopped before running him over, according to the victim.

Blake then backed up and drove towards him, popping the clutch as if Blake were going to accelerate.

He said the car began pushing against him as if Blake were going to run over him.

Blake reversed the car and left when the victim’s juvenile daughter came to check on him.

He says two unknown people jumped in the vehicle with Blake and sped off.