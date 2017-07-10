Man threatens to kill woman, blow up her mom’s home say Union Police

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of threatening to kill a woman and blow up her mom’s home, according to a Union Police report.

Karell Harold Thompson, 19, is charged with Domestic Violence 1st Degree and Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, according to warrants.

The report says the incident happened at a home in the 100 block of Toluca St. on 7/09 around 2:37 a.m.

The woman confronted Karell about another female sending him Facebook messages.

She told deputies he got angry and punched her in the head and choked her.

Police say there were marks on the left side of her face.

While police were still on the scene, the victim said Karell called her. She answered the phone and asked Karell why he assaulted her.

The report says Karell never admitted to the assault, but said he was going to go to her mother’s house to kill her and blow her mother’s house up.

Officers found Karell and asked him what happened.

He told police he and the victim had been in a scuffle and her injuries had come from that scuffle.

He said he was walking to see her to apologize.

Police said they heard the threats he had made over the phone and he told them he was just made and wouldn’t hurt her.

He was placed under arrest and police found a pocket knife style razor blade in his pocket.