Woman overdoses, man charged with murder 2nd degree in McDowell Co.

MARION, NC (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder after the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says a woman died from an apparent drug overdose.

Shane Allen Parker, 27, of Marion is charged with second-degree murder by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office in the death of a woman in February.

Sydney Dara Nanney, 22, was found dead in her vehicle on February 2. Sheriff’s office investigators say Nanney overdosed on fentanyl and heroin that she bought from Parker.

Parker was recently charged with trafficking heroin and possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin. Those charged came after deputies and state probation/parole officers searched his home.

The sheriff’s office says 5.5 grams of heroin were found in the residence.