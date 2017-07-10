Owens indicted for teen’s murder in 2000

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Buncombe County Grand Jury delivered an indictment that charges a man with the murder of a teen in January of 2000.

Robert Jason Owens, 38 has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Zebb Wayne Quinn, who was 18 years old at the time of his disappearance on January 2, 2000.

Owens is currently in custody and serving time for the murders of Cristie and Joseph “J.T.” Codd, as well as their unborn child. He committed those murders on

The Asheville Police Department reports that “this indictment is the result of years of investigative work and persistence by detectives of the Asheville Police Department, as well as ongoing partnerships with members of the Quinn family and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.”

Detectives working the case are asking and encouraging anyone with additional information to please contact them at the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

