Part of Stone Ave. to close for 3 nights in Greenville

GREENVILLE (CITY OF GREENVILLE NEWS RELEASE) – Beginning tonight (7/10/2017), the section of Stone Avenue between Wade Hampton Boulevard and Column Street will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for three nights.

The purpose of the closure is to allow crews to conduct construction activities in the roadway related to the NorthPointe development.

Detour signs will be posted to direct motorists traveling on Stone Avenue to either Column Street or Wade Hampton Boulevard, depending on their direction of travel.