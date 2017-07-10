Part of Stone Ave. to close for 3 nights in Greenville

By Published:
Road closed
FILE

GREENVILLE (CITY OF GREENVILLE NEWS RELEASE) – Beginning tonight (7/10/2017), the section of Stone Avenue between Wade Hampton Boulevard and Column Street will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for three nights.

The purpose of the closure is to allow crews to conduct construction activities in the roadway related to the NorthPointe development.

Detour signs will be posted to direct motorists traveling on Stone Avenue to either Column Street or Wade Hampton Boulevard, depending on their direction of travel.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s