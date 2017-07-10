SC man crashes, fights cop while holding toddler on ‘LIVE PD’ say police

The crash and fight start at 4 minutes in the video.

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) – A man in the Midlands is facing charges for taking police on a high-speed chase with a toddler inside his car.

The pursuit was captured on A&E’s “LIVE PD.”

The chase ended when Bryan Martin, 22, flipped the car.

But the story doesn’t end there. Martin is accused of getting out of the car, holding the child, and attempting to fight off officers.

The child’s mom was also in the car and is coming to Martin’s defense, according to WLTX.

Martin was given a 100,000 bond and order to have no contact with his daughter.

Dan Abrams, the host of Live PD, took to Twitter and said “I’ve done a lot of live television but tonight’s #livepd was definitely one of the most emotionally draining. Ever,” he wrote on Twitter.

I've done a lot of live television but tonights #livepd was definitely one of the most emotionally draining. Ever. https://t.co/MqWT0kqGpQ — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) July 9, 2017