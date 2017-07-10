Sex offender arrested for indecent exposure for 11th time

A Spartanburg sex offender was arrested Friday after a woman says he was caught masturbating on camera.

Spartanburg Police got a call from a business on John B White Sr. Blvd that a man was fondling himself outside their window on June 6th.

The woman told police that she saw the man staring at her through the window. They then checked the security system and found that the man had his genitalia out of his pants and was touching himself.

Police were able to identify the man as Shawn Clark, a registered sex offender.

On Friday, police found Clark living under a deck on Arch Street.

A background check on Clark finds that he has been arrested 42 times since 1990. 11 of those arrests include indecent exposure.

Clark was given a $2,500 bond.