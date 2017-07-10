Shoplifting suspect accused of pepper spraying Bi-Lo manager in Greer

Greer police are looking for a woman accused of pepper spraying a Bi-Lo manager while shoplifting.

Police say she threatened to do the same at a Target store.

Greer Police posted the following on their Facebook page:

“On July 6, female shoplifted from Bi Lo in Greer and Target in Taylors.

She took several grocery items from Bi-Lo around 7:10 a.m. She pepper sprayed the manager who had followed to get her license plate number before she fled in a gold colored 200 Toyota Camry.

Twelve hours later, the suspect shoplifted about $200 worth of clothes from Target in Taylors. A loss prevention officer tried to stop her, and she pointed the pepper spray at the officer and demanded that he back off before she fled.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to e-mail tellis@cityofgreer.org or call 864-877-7906.”