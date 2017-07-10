Spartanburg leaders to consider towing ordinance

WSPA Staff Published:
towing tow truck generic
FILE: Wikicommons

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg City Council will consider a proposal that would require tow companies to have a storage facility within two miles of the city.

Companies would also be required to staff facilities for a minimum number of hours.

Council will discuss what could happen if companies violate the ordinance.

The latest consideration comes just months after council approved an ordinance capping tow charges and establishing other regulations after many complained their vehicles were towed from apartment complexes.

Cole Towing and Recovery has filed a lawsuit over that ordinance.

The first reading of the non consensual towing ordinance is set for Monday night’s meeting. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall at 145 W. Broad St.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s