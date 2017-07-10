Spartanburg leaders to consider towing ordinance

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg City Council will consider a proposal that would require tow companies to have a storage facility within two miles of the city.

Companies would also be required to staff facilities for a minimum number of hours.

Council will discuss what could happen if companies violate the ordinance.

The latest consideration comes just months after council approved an ordinance capping tow charges and establishing other regulations after many complained their vehicles were towed from apartment complexes.

Cole Towing and Recovery has filed a lawsuit over that ordinance.

The first reading of the non consensual towing ordinance is set for Monday night’s meeting. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall at 145 W. Broad St.