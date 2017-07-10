Teen accused of robbing boy for shoes, cellphones at gunpoint

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Boiling Springs teen is accused of robbing a 15-year-old boy of his tennis shoes and cellphones with a handgun, according to warrants.

Justin Mathew Rivera, 17, of Carmichael Court, is charged with Armed Robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon.

The robbery happened on July 7, according to the warrant.

Crime

