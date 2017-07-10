2 downtown Greenville restaurants close, American Grocery and Brickwater

By Published: Updated:

Greenville S.C (WSPA) Two restaurants owners in the West End area of downtown Greenville have served their last meals and are officially closed for business.

American Grocery Restaurant on South Main Street shut down last week after a 10-year run. Brickwater, which was opened for five years, served its last meal on Saturday.

Gary Lang, the owner of Brickwater, says the the lack of available staff and increased competition from newer restaurants made it difficult to run a successful operation.

“It seems like it’s just honeymoon after honeymoon after honeymoon and the existing restaurants have to sit there and weather the storm through all that,” said Lang. “Where we found ourselves, they’re way too many restaurants vying for our exact clientele.”

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association says it formed a task force to address the high turnover associated with the industry.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s