Upstate school employee charged with contributing to delinquency of minor

CLINTON, SC (WSPA) – A Laurens County school employee has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Roddy Tykee King, 22, of Clinton was arrested Thursday, said Clinton Police Chief Robin Morse.

A woman told police that King sent her 16-year-old daughter a pornographic image, according to a police report. The woman also told police that King had bought items and dinner for the teen.

The report states the teen showed text messages in which King allegedly stated he had feelings for the teen.

A school official said King works as a support staff member. She declined to name which school.

Laurens School District 56 released the following statement:

Whenever a concern is brought to the attention of the Laurens 56 administration about a student, the matter is taken seriously. Consistent with our obligations as professional educators, any situation that should be reported to law enforcement is promptly forwarded. The school district is able to share that after a parent made a report about her child, the administration began looking into the allegations and immediately notified the Clinton Public Safety Department. Since that time, both the school district and law enforcement have worked cooperatively with one another. On July 6, the Clinton Public Safety Department advised Laurens 56 of the arrest of one of its support staff members. The school district has no additional comment regarding this matter at this time.