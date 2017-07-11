2 NFL players take kids shopping in Spartanburg

Two former Dorman Cavaliers and Clemson Tigers players turned pro went shopping with kids from the local Boys and Girls Club.

Charone Peake is now a NY Jet. Adam Humphries is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Each kid received a $100 gift card from Academy Sports and Outdoors.

The current NFL football players went along with the kids as they bought whatever items they wanted.

Many bought gloves to wear for when they attend the football camp at Dorman high school that Peake and Humphries are putting on for local kids.

“This is where I’m from, and just to be able to spend time with kids that look up to me. It’s good to actually see their smiling faces,” said Peake.

Humphries said, “This is where we grew up. This is where we are from. We want to give back to the community. They’ve done so much for us whenever we come back into town, they invite us with open arms. To be able to give back to them is great for us.”