BLACKSBURG, SC (WSPA) – 72 new jobs are coming to Blackburg with a new Steel Creek Galvanizing Company LLC facility.

They create fabricated steel products galvanizer, according to the SC Dept. of Commerce.

The facility will be located at 576 Tribal Road in Blacksburg, S.C., the company will be constructing a new, 82,000-square-foot building.

Hiring is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018.