Asst. Chief didn’t harbor fugitive, says solicitor

An Assistant Chief for the Laurens Police Department has been cleared by a SLED investigation after a murder suspect was found at her home.

In April, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Shacorey Jeter in connection to a deadly shooting on White Horse Road.

The Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Jeter was in Laurens. They found Jeter on the front porch of a home on Amethyst Way, the home of Assistant Chief Chrissie Cofield.

Greenville County initially investigated this matter and then turned it over to SLED.

According to a cover letter from the 11th Circuit Solicitor S.R. Hubbard, included in Cofield’s personnel record, there will be no charges sought in this case.

Solicitor Hubbard states that there is no evidence of criminal intent on the part of Cofield. Hubbard goes on to state, “The fact that a fugitive was located at her residence and she had spoken with him, does not establish her criminal intent to harbor him from justice or to obstruct in his arrest. She [Cofield] alleges she was attempting to assist law enforcement and to turn him in to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.”

A records request producing Cofield’s personnel record, showed no disciplinary action in either of her tenures with the Laurens Police Department.

7 News has requested through FOIA the entire SLED report in this case. We will report more details from it as they emerge.