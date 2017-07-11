Bond denied for suspect in Myrtle Beach shooting streamed on Facebook Live

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The suspect involved in the Myrtle Beach shooting on Ocean Boulevard in mid-June was in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

The suspect, Derias Jshawn Little, had a bond hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police,

Warrants for Little have not yet been released.

While handcuffed to a wheelchair and his left arm in a cast, Little admitted he was out on bond for charges out of North Carolina when he was arrested for the Ocean Boulevard shooting.

The judge explained to Little he is charged with seven counts of attempted murder, carjacking, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Upon hearing the charges, Little replied to the judge, “Yes, ma’am,” that he understood. He nodded that he understood other questions.

Little also commented that he wanted to try to obtain his own lawyer rather than accept a public defender, after admitting that he is unemployed.

The judge asked Little if he had any comments for the court before she determined his bond. Little mumbled something inaudible and the judge asked him to repeat his words.

“Probably won’t be able to make it (bond), but I ain’t got any questions,” said Little.

When determining bond, the judge commented to Little that the “charges are very, very serious, and while you are presumed not guilty until proven guilty in a court of law, the incident itself wreaked havoc on this community.”

The judge also commented that Little is “definitely a flight risk” and has a very serious criminal record and is currently on probation related to other crimes. For those reasons, the judge denied bond for Little on all seven counts of attempted murder. Bond was set at $50,000 for the carjacking charge and $30,000 for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

“You are a threat to this community,” the judge concluded.

Lt. Crosby states a fight broke out and one person pulled out a gun and shot the other around 12:20 a.m. June 18. Lt. Crosby says an armed security officer witnessed the shooting and shot Little. Little then allegedly fired numerous rounds and escaped the scene by carjacking a vehicle, police confirm.

Little remained in the hospital under police watch until Tuesday morning when he was released from the hospital and transported to court for his bond hearing, Lt. Crosby confirms. A mugshot for Little has not been released.

During the shooting, a Myrtle Beach Police Department patrol car was shot three times, but no officers were injured.

While officers were responding to the area to identify victims and secure the crime scene, a call came in about a bloody person at the Palace Resort blocking the parking garage. Police identified the man as the shooting suspect, arrested him and took him to the hospital.

Six people, in addition to the suspect, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The security officer was also injured in the shooting but was treated at the scene.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock released several details about the shooting that wounded seven people at a special called city council meeting on June 20.

Prock announced an 18-year-old male victim from North Carolina who was involved in the fight was still in the hospital. Prock also released the other victims included an 18-year-old female from North Carolina, a juvenile from North Carolina, a 17-year-old female from Ohio, an 18-year-old female from North Carolina, the security officer and the suspect who was identified as a 17-year-old male from North Carolina.

Officials said immediately following the shooting, that Little is expected to be charged with several counts of attempted murder, carjacking and possession of a firearm during commission of violent crime, but no warrants were released prior to Tuesday’s bond hearing.

At the June 20 meeting, Chief Prock also confirmed the suspect and immediate victim knew each other and were involved in gang activity. The shooting actually originated after an incident in North Carolina, where many of the victims and the suspect are from.

Chief Prock says the call came in around 12:20 a.m. June 18 about a shooting near 4th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. According to police, they identified and apprehended the shooting suspect by 12:26 a.m. Chief Prock clarified to the council during the meeting that officials apprehended the suspect somewhere between three and six minutes after the original call about the shooting came in.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is still investigating. Anyone with information about the incident should call 843-918-1382.