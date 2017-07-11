Cabela’s and Bass Pro another step closer to merging

SIDNEY, N.E. (WSPA) – Cabela’s Incorporated announced on Tuesday that Bass Pro Shops would combine with Cabela’s after approval was given by shareholders.

The final votes of this result will be filed with the SEC, Securities and Exchange Commission, on a Form 8-K.

According to Cabela’s International, the transaction is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2017. This finalization will be subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Tommy Millner, CEO for Cabela’s, gave a statement on the partnership saying, “We are pleased that our combination with Bass Pro Shops has received the overwhelming support of Cabela’s shareholders. Today’s results are an important milestone as we look forward to completing the merger and creating the premier retailer in outdoor sporting goods, with an unparalleled commitment to customer loyalty and satisfaction.”