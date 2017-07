Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- 3 cars were broken in to at the Westside Club off of Willis Rd, according to Spartanburg deputies.

A victim says she was on the treadmill at the gym around 5:50 p.m. when she noticed that her window appeared down.

She walked out to her vehicle to find out her rear window had been busted out.

She saw two other vehicles vandalized and that is when she called the police.

She told police 3 Louis Vuitton bags, cash and business checks.