Carolina Panthers Fan Fest in Charlotte August 4th

Charlotte, N.C. (WSPA)- The Carolina Panthers will make their first appearance at the Bank of America Stadium this season for their Fan Fest on Friday, August 4th.

Admission will be $5 for a ticket. All proceeds will benefit Carolina Panther Charities and its ongoing mission to serve the needs of communities across the Carolinas.

Tickets will go on sale July, 22 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com which can also be found om Panthers.com under “Fan Fest.” Tickets are limited to (6) per household but you must have a ticket to get in to the event.

Schedule as follows:
6:00 p.m. – Gates open
6:53 p.m. – PurrCussion performance
6:57 p.m. – TopCats performance
7:02 p.m. – Sir Purr with the Black & Blue Crew
7:15 p.m. – Players begin to take the field
7:30 p.m. – Practice begins
9:30 p.m. – Fireworks, lasers, and interactive light show

