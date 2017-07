ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A bus from Oakwood Baptist Church crashed on Whitehall Rd. and Bypass 28., according to SC Highway Patrol.

It happened around 9:12 Tuesday morning.

SCHP says the bus ran off the road and hit a tree.

21 kids and 4 adults were on the bus.

The driver and 1 child were taken to the hospital.

The other kids were put on another bus.