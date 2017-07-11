Deadly crash involving bicycle in Spartanburg Co.

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A section of New Cut Road is blocked following a deadly accident.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the road is blocked at the intersection of Hannon Road in Inman.

Troopers report the crash happened at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed that he’s been called to the location.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the Highway Patrol said that the accident involves a bicycle and vehicle.

We’re working to get more information on this developing story.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.



Cant see the list or map on the app? CLICK HERE

