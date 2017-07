SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Crews responded to a house fire after receiving a report that someone was trapped inside.

The fire happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on Doc Thompson Lane in Inman.

Dispatch tells us no one was inside the house when firefighters arrived on scene.

No one was reportedly hurt in the fire.

Three crews responded to put out the fire. There’s no immediate word on what caused it.