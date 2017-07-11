Darius Rucker and ZZ Top coming to Cherokee Casino

By Published:
Courtesy Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

Cherokee, N.C. (WSPA)- Former lead singer of the hit 90’s band, Hootie and the Blowfish will be coming to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort on Friday, September 22 at 9 p.m.

Darius Rucker has reached #1 on the Billboard’s Hot Country Songs with “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It” and is known for his rendition of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” according to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort.

ZZ Top will also be coming to the casino on Friday, October 6 at 9 p.m.

You can buy tickets for both of these shows starting on July 14 at Ticketmaster.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s