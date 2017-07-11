Darius Rucker and ZZ Top coming to Cherokee Casino

Cherokee, N.C. (WSPA)- Former lead singer of the hit 90’s band, Hootie and the Blowfish will be coming to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort on Friday, September 22 at 9 p.m.

Darius Rucker has reached #1 on the Billboard’s Hot Country Songs with “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It” and is known for his rendition of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” according to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort.

ZZ Top will also be coming to the casino on Friday, October 6 at 9 p.m.

You can buy tickets for both of these shows starting on July 14 at Ticketmaster.com.