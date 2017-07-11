Dog dies after left in heat without water or shelter, man charged

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – A man is under arrests after his Pit Bull died from being chained up outside without shelter or water, according to Spartanburg Co. Animal Control.

Julian Carl Fowler, 28, is charged with Ill Treatment of Animals.

Officers said it happened on 7/5 in the 700 block of Ethridge Point in Boiling Springs.

The officer said they got out of the vehicle and saw the dog in the back corner of the property.

The Pit Bull was panting loud enough for the officer to hear it.

The officer knocked on the door of the home and told a woman they were there for a welfare check on the dog.

They went to the backyard and saw that the dog didn’t have shelter or water.

The officer said the dog was panting heavily and appeared to no be able to get on its feet.

The dog’s temperature was 114 degrees, according to animal control.

The woman got a bucket of water and started to pout it on the dog and in a bowl.

She said the dog belonged to her boyfriend Julian Fowler.

She called Fowler several times and told him about the situation. He eventually came to the home and said the dog was his and didn’t have a fence for the dog, so he had to chain him up outside.

Animal control told Fowler to get medical attention for the dog.

They followed up the next day with the vet and found out the dog had died.

The vet said that Fowler had brought the dog in that morning at 9 a.m. and died at 3 p.m.

Fowler told officers that he didn’t take the dog to the vet until the day after the incident because the dog had been throwing up and pooping all night.