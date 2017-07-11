Duncan woman charged in Greenville hit-and-run

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Duncan woman is charged with a hit-and-run at a Greenville shopping center in April.

According to a report, a 68-year-old woman was knocked to the ground by a driver turning in front of the T.J. Maxx store on Woods Crossing Road.

The driver named in the report is Samantha Fisher, 20, of Duncan.

Master Patrolman Johnathan Bragg with Greenville Police Department said Fisher turned herself in on Tuesday, July 11.

Surveillance video showed Fisher stopped to see if she hit something before leaving the scene, Bragg said.

He said Fisher later returned and stated her truck may have been in an accident.

“The officer inspected the truck and there was nothing indicating a collision so she was let go. Video from inside the store was gathered and it shows the vehicle stopping for about eight seconds after the female fell to the ground and then the subject leaving the scene. She advised that she did not know she hit anyone,” Bragg said.

Fisher is in the Greenville County jail as of Tuesday morning.