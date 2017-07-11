Fairforest Middle School construction site burglarized

Lyman, S.C. (WSPA)- On July 10th, a construction site was broken in to off of Old Blackstock Rd at the site of the new Fairforest Middle School, according to Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

A metal container with a lock was broken in to sometime between July 7 – July 10. Blocking the container however was a skid steer up against the door but it had been moved.

A Stihl pipe saw and a Bomag Tamp tool is reported to have been stolen. The serial numbers for those tools are unknown at this time.

It may be possible that a second construction crew working on the site moved the skid steer but no other suspects are known at this time.

