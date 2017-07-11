GSCO Launches School Program on Opioid Prevention

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Students in Greenville County will soon be learning about the dangers of prescription opioid addiction from the people who experienced it.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has put together a group of speakers in the addiction and law enforcement communities to address the students in a series of assemblies this fall.

The focus will be on prescription drugs which has been shown to be a gateway to heroin for users once access to legal opioids is cut off. The community relations director for the sheriff’s office came up with idea.

“It starts at a party, pop a pill, it’s great you’re gonna feel awesome but they have no idea the path that they’re about to go down,” said Martine Wilder, community relations director for GCSO.

The program will start out as a pilot in just five schools. Wilder says it could eventually be implemented district-wide.