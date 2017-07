Rutherford Co, N.C. (WSPA)- The Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help on finding Jason Avery Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury is wanted for (2) counts of Breaking and Entering, (2) counts of Larceny after Break or Enter and (1) Larceny of Firearm.

Shrewsbury, 32, is driving a red Pontiac Grand AM with NC tag DFS-9947.

Anyone with information about Shrewsbury’s location is asked to contact the Rutherford County Communication Center at 828-286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477(TIPS).