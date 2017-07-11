Jogger hurt in hit & run accident in Union

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A man said he was jogging down Brockman Heights when a black or dark blue vehicle hit him on the right leg and hip.

It happened on 7/10 around 7 p.m., according to the report.

He said he went over the top of the vehicle and landed on the shoulder of the road in the grass.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. We don’t know the condition of the man.

He says the vehicle didn’t stop to check on him.

Police say they found a car mirror on the side of the road where the victim was lying.

If you have any information, call Union Police Department.