Long-time pastor dies in pool in Greenville

An 87-year-old man was found dead in a swimming pool at a home in the Swansgate Community retirement community.

The coroner says Marion Hare died from a cardiac event.

Augusta Road Baptist Church says Hare is pastor emeritus.

The coroner says Hare told his family he was going down to the exercise room and the pool to exercise.

A passerby saw him in the water, face down and unresponsive.

The witness jumped in the pool and got Hare out with the help of another witness.

The tried CPR, but it was unsuccessful.

The coroner and police are investigating and a cause of death is pending.