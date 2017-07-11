New program hopes to boost curb appeal in Pendleton

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) –One Upstate town could see some improvements coming to the curb appeal of several businesses. Being a historic town, Pendleton has an old age look to the buildings.

Now town officials are offering a facade improvement grant program which will allocate up to $2,000 to a business to fix up their storefront. The hope is to encourage people to check out the downtown and bring new businesses into the community.

“When a person drives through or they’ve had a meal you want to have something that says come over here and look at us and that’s where I think this grant for curb appeal is really significant,” said Pat Kerko, manager at Art Gallery on Pendleton Square.

Since this is new, the town has enough money to have two or three businesses go through the program this year. But they hope the interest will be high and more money will be allocated in the future. All interested businesses must apply with the town by September 1.