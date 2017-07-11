Part of road closed, washed out in Upstate following heavy storm

By Published: Updated:
Tryon, North Carolina Police tell us the sinkhole washed out a portion of Dug Hill Road. (Photo courtesy Tryon Communications Twitter)

TRYON, NC (WSPA) – A road west of Landrum is closed after a portion was washed away after a heavy storm on Monday.

Tryon, North Carolina Police tell us the sinkhole washed out a portion of Dug Hill Road in the 100 block. That’s near Lake Lanier in South Carolina.

Officers aren’t certain when the road was damaged, but it was reported around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is on the way to the scene. Police tell us there are several problems along Dug Hill Road following the strong storm.

Tryon Communications tweeted earlier Tuesday that Lockhart Road was closed between West Howard Street and Embury Street because of mud and debris. Public Works crews cleared the road and reopened it.

Sink hole map

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s