Part of road closed, washed out in Upstate following heavy storm

TRYON, NC (WSPA) – A road west of Landrum is closed after a portion was washed away after a heavy storm on Monday.

Tryon, North Carolina Police tell us the sinkhole washed out a portion of Dug Hill Road in the 100 block. That’s near Lake Lanier in South Carolina.

Officers aren’t certain when the road was damaged, but it was reported around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is on the way to the scene. Police tell us there are several problems along Dug Hill Road following the strong storm.

Tryon Communications tweeted earlier Tuesday that Lockhart Road was closed between West Howard Street and Embury Street because of mud and debris. Public Works crews cleared the road and reopened it.