Police want your help with crash investigation in Asheville

Asheville, N.C. (WSPA)- Asheville police is asking for your help with any information about a crash.

On Sunday, July 9 at 1:06 p.m. a VW Jetta attempted to enter I-240 east on-ramp from Fairview Rd. in front of Home Depot.

Police say the driver turned in to the path of a Honda Motorcycle causing them to crash.

The motorcycle rider was transported to the Mission Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have information regarding the wreck or possibly saw the wreck happen is urged to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

