REWARD offered for Starr playground vandal

STARR, SC (WSPA) – A reward is being offered for the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Starr Walking track playground in Anderson Co.

It happened between July 10 and 11, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office say the playground was dedicated in honor of Officer Alex Burdette who was killed in the line of duty in 2005.

In 2016, a group of kids dubbed “the Starr Kids” raised $2000 to fix and maintain the playground. They decided that fixing the palyground wasn’t the best option so they bought a new one instead.

A $500 reward is being offered by Jackies Starr Mart & Cafe and LumberJack Tree Service for information that leads to the arrest & conviction of those involved.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office posted this on their Facebook page:

“REWARD offered for information leading to the arrest of the individual/s responsible for the vandalism of Starr Walking track playground and facilities between the hours of 10:15 pm, Monday, July 10th and 7 am, Tuesday, July 11th. For those of you in our community, you may remember the hard work and dedication by the “Starr Kids” last year to improve and purchase this new equipment. Many hours are spent each month to keep this area a safe, family friendly facility. Vandalism not only hurts our kids, it hurts our community! Please share this post and report any information to (864) 352-2138 or the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.”