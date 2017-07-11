SCAM: Fake firemen ask to check smoke alarms to get in your home

Greenville Co., S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating complaints of suspects going door-to-door trying to get in to people’s homes.

The suspects are identifying themselves as firemen from the Duncan Chapel Fire Department and Piedmont Park Fire Department asking to “check” smoke detectors to get inside people’s homes.

On at least one instance, the suspects were described as two white-males, in their mid-20’s, wearing blue t-shirts with cargo pants.

This is a scam and if you have any information please call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.