Simpsonville woman tried to steal $11 million from IRS

A Simpsonville woman was sentenced for trying to defraud the IRS with a “phantom account balance scheme,” according to US Attorney Beth Drake.

Stephanie Lake Meyer, 46, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for Interference with the Administration of the Internal Revenue Service.

She had pled guilty in Nov. 2016.

She was also ordered to pay restitution of $256,938.04.

According to prosecutors, Meyer sent 45 checks totaling $11 million for the IRS noted as payment of income tax.

The IRS determined she had no tax liability and refunded her for the ‘overage’ she sent in.

After $256,938.04 was sent to Meyer, the IRS discovered the check were bogus.

