Spartanburg Rite Aid Distribution Center Hiring

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- The Spartanburg Rite Aid Distribution center is now hiring.

They are hiring 3rd shift Seasonal Pickers with an opportunity to convert this job in to a full-time job within the first 120 days.

Hours are from Sunday – Thursday, 7:00 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. with some expected over time.

A high school deployment or GED is required and the pay is $11.50 per hour plus $. 75 shift differential.

You can apply in person at the Rite Aid Distribution Center on 789 Flatwood Industrial Drive Spartanburg, SC 29303.

Applications are accepted Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.