Suspect identified in shooting at Greenwood restaurant

GREENWOOD Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood man has warrants out for his arrest in connection with a shooting at the Raj’N Rooster restaurant on Sunday, July 2nd, according to the Greenwood Index-Journal.

Suspect Christopher Longshore, Jr., 22 has two warrants for his arrest that include attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, reports the Index-Journal, citing Capt. Mitchell McAllister with Greenwood PD.

According to our previous reports, four people were shot and taken to the hospital after an altercation escalated to a shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the Raj’N Rooster on Hwy 72 Bypass.

All of the victims from the shooting have since been treated and are no longer at the hospital.

If you have any information about the location of this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

