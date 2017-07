ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – There was a report of a woman who drowned at the Saluda River in Dolly Cooper Park Tuesday afternoon who has been found alive.

Our 7 News crew at the scene reports first responders located a woman that had reportedly gone under and did not resurface, which prompted rescue crews to the scene. Her condition has not been reported at this time.

We will update if any other information becomes available.