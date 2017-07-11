Union Co. Shelter can’t take cats / kittens for 2 weeks

Union Co., S.C. (WSPA)- The Union Co. Animal Shelter cannot take any cats or kittens for the next 2 weeks due to a virus outbreak.

They say a suspiciously high mortality rate caused this shelter to test one of their deceased cats using laboratory tests.

When the results returned, the cats cause of death was determined to be the highly contagious virus known as panleukopenia.

Panleukopenia is a dangerous disease to cats which is why the shelter is suspending all cats intake for the next 2 weeks while they clean up all contaminated areas.

On July 24th they will begin taking cats in again for adoption.

However, emergency cat pick-ups such as a cat being hit by a car or the owner passing away will still be available.